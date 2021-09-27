Anzeige
Montag, 27.09.2021
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 
Frankfurt
27.09.21
08:04 Uhr
0,100 Euro
+0,017
+20,51 %
Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 6 September 2021, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 27 September 2021.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.noand www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

27 September 2021
Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Minutes of EGM - 27 September 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f3792760-bd69-4722-93e5-3aadc9b541a9)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
