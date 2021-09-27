Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - Founded in 2017, Solana, akin to Ethereum, is a high-performance blockchain that scales today. It was built to support crypto applications that run on smart contracts, automated bits of code that remove intermediaries from transactions. On top of Solana, Slope Finance recently launched Slope Wallet. As the first mobile gateway built for Solana, it provides Slope DEX and Slope NFTs Market users with a better-than-ever user experience.

"The functions go far beyond a normal wallet," as the team claimed, that is to say, except for sending and receiving crypto assets, users can also access various NFT collectibles, connect with other DApps via a built-in DApp browser anytime, anywhere. Currently, Slope Wallet is available both on mobile app stores and Chrome extension.

Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that Slope Wallet users are now able to flash swap their favorite SPL assets, and there is a newly-launched feature called Solana nucleus that will allow users to follow the latest Solana Eco news, ranking, projects events and NFT floor prices in a one-stop center.



Due to the scalability of Solana, the product can also prevent the high-latency and low-throughput conundrums. It is worth noting that Slope NFT Mystery Box, a gamification module that could distribute random NFTs to participants, helps different projects with community engagement and user retention. This kit can involve the NFT mechanism to various none-NFT platforms in Solana Eco.



Based on the underlying infrastructure provided by Solana, the Slope team spares no effort to reinforce its security protection by its leading-edge technologies. Users' seed phrases and private keys will invariably be stored with a unique biometric encrypted method in their mobile phones. Apparently, Slope Finance is not just eying the development under the Solana network. The cross-chain swap will be its ultimate goal. According to the team, to achieve the cross-chain swap, the integration of Ethereum touch has been undertaken simultaneously. Once it is finished, ETH lovers can easily enjoy the interaction with Solana assets through Slope Finance.



Solana claims its system is the "fastest blockchain in the world" as the network bids to carry off users plagued by stagnant speeds on Ethereum. In mid-August, Solana reached $2 billion in assets flowing through its DeFi protocols- effectively growing to $9.39 billion as of today, according to DeFi Llama, a DeFi data dashboard. The overarching goal of the Solana software is to demonstrate that there is a full array of software algorithms using the combination to create a blockchain. Therefore, this would allow transactions throughput to scale proportionally with network bandwidth serving all traits of a blockchain - scalability, security, and decentralization.



Slope Wallet, designed for Solana, made its debut on June 23 in front of more than 13,000 hackers and was demonstrated at the Solana Hackathon Asia Round 1 on 4th July. Slope Finance raised over $6 Million through its seed and private round, mainly backed by Alameda Research, Solana Capital, GSR, Rarestone Capital, CMS, Solar Eco Fund, NGC Ventures, Huobi, etc.

The Slope team has more than 30 experienced engineers bringing nimbleness and an ability to ship code at the fastest velocity possible. Most of them are from mega tech companies: Google, Facebook, Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent, with their offices situated in Hong Kong, New York, and Singapore. Slope Finance has clinched partnerships with a batch of leading projects such as Raydium, Francium, Larix, Solend, Digitaleyes, CropperFinance, Port, BananaSwap, SolFarm, Mercuria, Bonfida, Mango Markets, etc.



Slope aims to build the World's Best Mobile Gateway for Solana Ecosystem.



Slope Finance, a community-driven full-stack Solana Ecosystem Gateway that consists of the mobile end DEX, Wallet, and NFTs features, provides blazing-fast speed, nearly-zero transaction fees, and an intuitive interface to users. Our goal is to forge a "Robinhood of DeFi' with the support from Alameda Research, Solana Capital, GSR, Solar Eco Fund, CMS, Rarestone Capital, Huobi, etc.



The firstly-launched Slope Wallet, as the first cross-platform wallet built for Solana, provides DEX and NFTs users a better-than-ever user experience.





