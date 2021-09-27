DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2021 / 10:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 24/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.3905

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16739362

CODE: ICEU2

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 122968 EQS News ID: 1236073 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236073&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 04:36 ET (08:36 GMT)