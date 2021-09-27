DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2021 / 10:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 24/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.3905
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16739362
CODE: ICEU2
ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 122968 EQS News ID: 1236073 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
