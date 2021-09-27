

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales declined for the third straight month in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, following a percent growth in May.



Sales of clothing and other goods increased 2.8 percent monthly in August and those of sales of food and grocery rose 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of other consumables fell 1.8 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales increased 4.0 percent in August, following a 4.9 percent growth in the previous month.



