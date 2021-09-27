

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Monday as it looked unlikely a leftist coalition would take power. Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats defeated Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in an extremely tight election, setting in motion what could be months of complex coalition talks to decide who will lead Europe's biggest economy.



The left wing Die Linke party fell below the 5 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.



The benchmark DAX climbed 137 points, or 0.9 percent, to 15,668 after losing 0.7 percent on Friday.



Among the prominent gainers, Siemens Energy, MTU Aero Engines and Vonovia surged 3-4 percent.



BASF advanced 1.7 percent after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sanyo Chemical for the joint development and access to technologies to create advanced polyurethane dispersions.



Zooplus gained more than 4 percent after Swedish private equity firm EQT AB made an offer to buy the online pet supplies' retailer for about 3.36 billion euros ($3.94 billion).



