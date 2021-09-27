Adani, Reliance New Energy, Jindal India Solar and Shirdi Sai Electricals have been put on a shortlist for India's production-linked incentive scheme for high-efficiency PV module manufacturing. The list includes 14 other companies vying for the incentives.From pv magazine India The Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for gigawatt-scale manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules has received bids for 54.8 GW of capacity, with participation from existing manufacturers and new players alike. Half of the 18 bidders are new to solar manufacturing. The shortlist includes ...

