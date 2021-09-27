

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Monday after the SPD won the largest share of votes in the German election of 2021, helping reduce the chances of a left-wing coalition forming a government.



The benchmark CAC 40 index rose 38 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,677 after ending 1 percent lower on Friday.



The euro slipped against the dollar as an uncertain German election outcome raised concerns of a prolonged decision on the leadership of Europe's biggest economy.



Automaker Renault rallied 2.3 percent while banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbed 1-2 percent.



Biocorp shares jumped more than 4 percent. The medical devices company announced an agreement with Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) for the development and distribution of a Mallya smart add-on device for the Novo Nordisk FlexTouch pen used by people with diabetes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de