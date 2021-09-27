- (PLX AI) - Vestas has received an order totaling 253 MW for four separate projects in Russia from Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF).
- • For the 100 MW Grazhdanskaya project, the 50 MW Ivanovskaya project and the 86 MW Pokrovskaya project Vestas will supply and install V126-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.55 MW power optimised mode
- • The Novoalekseevskaya project, at 17 MW, will see the supply and installation of four V126-4.2 MW turbines
