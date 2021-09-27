- (PLX AI) - Klöckner expects an operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects of EUR 260-280 million for the third quarter, up from EUR 200-230 million previously.
- • New outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 800 million, up from EUR 650-700 million previously
- • Says during the third quarter, the positive dynamics of steel prices, particularly in the US, continued
- • Says this would be Klockner's best full-year operating income since IPO in 2006
