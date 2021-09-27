DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2021 / 11:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 24/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 255.58

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7047719

CODE: CMU

ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 122977 EQS News ID: 1236090 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

