Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 27 Interim Announcement



In the period from 20 September 2021 up to and including 24 September 2021, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,691,100 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 20.09.2021 870,452 5.96911 21.09.2021 947,708 6.06061 22.09.2021 682,983 6.09893 23.09.2021 670,878 6.20653 24.09.2021 519,079 6.09332 In total 3,691,100 6.07724

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 27 September 2021

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors