Montag, 27.09.2021
WKN: A283HB ISIN: XS2240978085 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
27.09.21
13:43 Uhr
109,32 Euro
-0,06
-0,05 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,12109,5213:43
Firmen im Artikel
GORES GUGGENHEIM
GORES GUGGENHEIM INC UTS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GORES GUGGENHEIM INC UTS9,500+7,59 %
VOLVO CAR AB109,32-0,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.