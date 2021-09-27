DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2021 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B
DEALING DATE: 24/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 233.281
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170340
CODE: LUXU
ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 123008 EQS News ID: 1236134 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
