DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2021 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 24/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 233.281

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170340

CODE: LUXU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 123008 EQS News ID: 1236134 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236134&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)