Several utility scale solar projects are being developed in Czechia, with investors hoping to secure subsidies from a recently launched rebate scheme that covers up to 50% of the costs. Securing a PPA to sell power, however, may be more difficult, as the current market conditions do not offer many opportunities for long-term deals.Czech utility CEZ Group has recently commissioned a 3 MW ground-mounted solar plant in Bechyne, in the South Bohemian region of Czechia. Although relatively small in size, the completion of the solar park represents a new beginning for Czech PV, as utility scale PV projects ...

