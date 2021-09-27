DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Sep-2021 / 12:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 24/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.4299
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 998516
CODE: MSDU
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 123017 EQS News ID: 1236146 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
