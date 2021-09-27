NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing - Automation of calls and releases of Default Fund contributions

Nasdaq Clearing is implementing automatic calls and releases of Default Fund contributions on 2021-12-01. The automation of calls and releases of Default Fund contributions will ensure timely settlement of changes in Default Fund requirements and allow automatic release of callbacks for eligible funds. In the case of a deficit, a direct debit instruction is automatically executed to cover the shortfall and in the case of a surplus a credit instruction is automatically executed (subject to the settings on each account). Clearing members will still be able to instruct transfers of eligible funds to and from their Standing Settlement Instructions (SSIs) for the Default Fund outside the automated flow. In addition, clearing members will be able to adjust the callback limit in the CMS Web application to prevent automatic repayment of excess eligible funds. SSIs and Power of Attorneys - Required Actions The change will require setting up new SSIs for the Default Fund for which Nasdaq Clearing would have a Power of Attorney. 1. The default setup for automatic calls and releases of Default Fund contributions will be the existing house account SSIs used for daily Cash Optimization payments. No actions required by the clearing members for this option. 2. Any requests for new SSIs and/or Power of Attorney over the existing SSIs for the Default Fund or other preferred SSIs, will require a new SSI request form and Power of Attorney, both available on Nasdaq Clearing's website and should be submitted before November 15th to be set up at the launch of automated call/releases of Default Fund. Callback Limits Initially, all Default Fund accounts will be set up with a maximum callback limit to prevent automatic repayment of any surplus eligible funds to the new SSIs for the Default Fund. Clearing members will be able to adjust or remove the callback limit the same way as for Collateral custody account via the CMS Web application (Cash Optimization -> Settings). Timeline Automated Default Fund transactions will follow current Cash Optimization timeline. Information For questions, please contact: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880. For requests of new SSIs or Power of Attorneys, please contact: NordicMemberships@nasdaq.com.