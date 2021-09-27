Anzeige
Montag, 27.09.2021
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing - Automation of calls and releases of Default Fund contributions

Nasdaq Clearing is implementing automatic calls and releases of Default Fund
contributions on 2021-12-01. 


The automation of calls and releases of Default Fund contributions will ensure
timely settlement of changes in Default Fund requirements and allow automatic
release of callbacks for eligible funds. In the case of a deficit, a direct
debit instruction is automatically executed to cover the shortfall and in the
case of a surplus a credit instruction is automatically executed (subject to
the settings on each account). 


Clearing members will still be able to instruct transfers of eligible funds to
and from their Standing Settlement Instructions (SSIs) for the Default Fund
outside the automated flow. In addition, clearing members will be able to
adjust the callback limit in the CMS Web application to prevent automatic
repayment of excess eligible funds. 


SSIs and Power of Attorneys - Required Actions
The change will require setting up new SSIs for the Default Fund for which
Nasdaq Clearing would have a Power of Attorney. 

 1. The default setup for automatic calls and releases of Default Fund
   contributions will be the existing house account SSIs used for daily Cash
   Optimization payments. No actions required by the clearing members for this
   option.
 2. Any requests for new SSIs and/or Power of Attorney over the existing SSIs
   for the Default Fund or other preferred SSIs, will require a new SSI
   request form and Power of Attorney, both available on Nasdaq Clearing's
   website and should be submitted before November 15th to be set up at the
   launch of automated call/releases of Default Fund.



Callback Limits
Initially, all Default Fund accounts will be set up with a maximum callback
limit to prevent automatic repayment of any surplus eligible funds to the new
SSIs for the Default Fund. Clearing members will be able to adjust or remove
the callback limit the same way as for Collateral custody account via the CMS
Web application (Cash Optimization -> Settings). 


Timeline
Automated Default Fund transactions will follow current Cash Optimization
timeline. 


Information

For questions, please contact: clearing@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 6880.

For requests of new SSIs or Power of Attorneys, please contact:
NordicMemberships@nasdaq.com.
