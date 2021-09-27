Anzeige
Montag, 27.09.2021
27.09.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Electrolux AB (184/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Electrolux, AB's annual general meeting, held on
27 August, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
October 4, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 ELUX B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0000103814       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: October 1, 2021      
New ISIN code:                SE0016589188       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   October 4, 2021      

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
