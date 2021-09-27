- (PLX AI) - BASF targets EUR 22 billion in sales from sustainable solutions by 2025, up from EUR 16.7 billion in 2020.
- • The rise in e-mobility is a net positive for chemicals demand per car, according to BASF
- • Growth in battery materials more than compensates some catalyst replacement
- • Other growth drivers: flame retardant plastics, battery housings, cable sheathing, e-coolants and specialty fluids
- • BASF also targets 25% CO2 emission reduction by 2030 compared to 2018, and net zero emissions by 2050
