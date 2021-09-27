ScotGems Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 27
Date:27 September 2021
ScotGems plc
LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
Net Asset Values
ScotGems plc announces the unaudited net asset values ("NAVs") of the Company as at the close of business on 24 September 2021.
92.31 pence per share (excluding income)
94.12 pence per share (including income)
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500
