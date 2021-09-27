FBS Inc.: Kan Kantathavorn Joins FBS as a Brand Ambassador

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai star Kan Kantathavorn became a new brand ambassador of FBS, an international trading broker. A global media campaign started in September 2021 with fascinating videos devoted to FBS products. The key message of this new collaboration is to give opportunities to everyone to earn and live a better life. Thus, more inspiring, and talented people join FBS which makes their products closer to people.

Fruitful Collaboration to Bring Dreams Closer

International broker FBS providing top-quality financial and investment services worldwide opened a door for a new celebrity. Famous Thai actor, host, and model Kan Kantathavorn now represents FBS.

The millions of fans are proof of Kan's popularity, charisma, and talent. His Facebook page has 4 million followers, and 1.3 million subscribed to his YouTube channel. Also, he is a family man who has a happy union with his wife and baby. That is one more similarity between Kan and FBS, who appreciate family values and strive to give people more free time to do great things.

With a new brand ambassador, FBS is launching an extensive cross-product media campaign. More precisely, they have already started their joint work, creating three videos about the following flagship products: FBS Trading Broker, FBS Trader, and FBS CopyTrade. Now everyone has a chance to watch the results of FBS and Kan's collaboration.

Speaking of his partnership with FBS, Kan Kantathavorn said:

"For me, it's a great pleasure to be the ambassador of FBS, a reputable international broker. Their mission to give access to trading for anyone with the products they develop is close to my heart. I think what they do is of big interest to Thai people, so I'm happy to represent the company I genuinely support."

FBS and Mr. Kantathavorn's collaboration promises to bring big results in developing opportunities for every client.

Make a Better World Together

FBS is driven by the idea of providing a better life to everyone with its services for trading. Charity has always been an essential part of FBS's work. As well as Kan Kantathavorn, who aspires to introduce quality products to people.

This year, FBS set up the Songkran charity to help Thai children. As a result, 5,254 traders from 16 countries joined the charity program and raised $10 665 that FBS gifted to NGOs: Baan Nok Kamin Foundation and Chonburi School for the Deaf.

Songkran was a part of the updated charity program launched by FBS this year. The broker expanded efforts to help as many communities as possible and created charity events for various regions. Over $214 000 was raised to help people who need it since FBS is always by your side.

More about FBS

FBS is an international broker with a presence in the market for more than 12 years. The company provides access to everyone trading services. The high reliability, strong reputation, and top-quality products are some reasons why millions of clients choose to trade with FBS.

Contact:

Daria Ivanova

PR-manager

da.ivanova@fbs-m.com