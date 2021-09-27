Making Science has again advanced in its international growth process by acquiring Ad-Machina.

Ad-Machina is a revolutionary platform specifically designed to create advanced SEM campaigns.

Making Science, a technological and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation, has acquired Agua3 Growth Engines, home of Ad-Machina's adtech technological platform. With this acquisition, the consultancy expands its product portfolio with a scalable platform that optimises search engine campaigns by providing natural language processing solutions. Ad-Machina has previously improved the performance of larger clients campaigns by over 30%.

This revolutionary technology becomes a perfect accelerator for Making Science. Together with Making Science's AI-based Gauss platform, which optimises digital marketing investments, the consultancy firm can now offer its clients a unique technology solution in the market.

The deal is another step made by Making Science in its ongoing growth strategy, which includes both international and domestic acquisitions such as London-based performance marketing agency, Nara Media. Ad-Machina has experienced remarkable growth throughout its three-year history. It has a strong client portfolio and an expert team specialising in performance marketing technologies. For Making Science, this is the seventh global acquisition since its IPO.

José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science, said: "We are very excited about the acquisition of the Ad-Machina platform and the entire Agua3 team. It is a company that has demonstrated the potential of technology and marketing with its business model and that has a very specialised team, fully aligned with Making Science's value proposition. The Ad-Machina platform strengthens our technological value proposition and accelerates our national and international growth".

For Eduardo Sarciat, CEO of Ad-Machina, "This transaction allows us to access Making Science's extensive data expertise and team of experts to provide our clients with a unique offering in the market. We are delighted to be part of Making Science's unprecedented growth project".

This acquisition consolidates Making Science's presence in Spain but also contributes to its international recognition. The company, which specialises in developing services related to e-commerce and digital marketing, has created innovative tools to support the digital transformation of businesses in Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Mexico and the US.

