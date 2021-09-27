Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - Recently, BitFuFu, a cloud mining platform, launched the S19Pro cloud mining plan. Its great success truly reflects the current market trend.

BitFuFu was launched on Dec 15, 2020 and strives to build a comprehensive service platform for the mining industry. With its world-leading miner resources, BitFuFu offers convenient, stable, and cost-effective mining services. In less than one year of its launch, BitFuFu has become a leading service provider in the cloud mining industry, thanks to its outstanding miner resources and high-quality user services.

Breaking the high mining entry requirement

With the development of the encrypted currency industry, the entry requirement for mining is getting higher and higher. The miners are priced based on the revenue estimation. During the bull market, the price of a miner has reached $10,000, much too expensive for ordinary users.

BitFuFu employs professional hashrate cutting and effective smart management, to cut the overall hashrate of a single miner in units of T. Selling at a minimum of 30T, BitFuFu has greatly reduced the user's entry deposit requirement. BitFuFu also offers functions like product reselling granting users more flexible options when they wish to terminate.

The electricity fee is an important mining cost and a big mine can receive a lower electricity rate. BitFuFu has acquired a competitive electricity rate for its users, thanks to its scale advantage. Currently, BitFuFu's US mine has an electricity rate of $0.0499/T/Day, generating more profit margins for users.

Better Performance, Higher Revenue

Mining is a competition of hashrate. The better the performance of the miner, the higher the revenue.

BitFuFu has the world-leading miner resources, and all its clouding mining plans use flagship miners. The static revenue rate of the recently launched S19i 360 Days once reached 49.91%, requiring only 240 days for the user to recover the cost. The cost of acquiring the currency is $30012.26 while the currency price is $45521.40.

The Start of a Mining Empire

BitFuFu's rich miner resources are a result of the support provided by the mining industry giant Bitmain. On Feb 22, 2021, BitFuFu and mining industry giant Bitmain reached a strategic partnership, carrying out in-depth cooperation in fields like miners. BitFuFu and Bitmain's AntPool also implemented the partner login. The user can visit two platforms using just one account. On Apr 7, 2021, BitFuFu received Bitmain's strategic investment, further increasing BitFuFu's funds and resources.

It did not take too long for BitFuFu to become an industry-leading platform in the mining industry and be recognized by Bitmain. One of the key reasons for BitFuFu's accomplishment is that the founders of BitFuFu are all from Bitmain. They were once members of the BitDeer project and they had a lot of experience in the field.

Currently, BitFuFu has reached hashrate supply partnerships with over 10 carefully selected mines from countries and regions like the United States, Kazakhstan, and Russia, managing hundreds of thousands of miners with a total operation load above 500MW. BitFuFu has sold approximately 10000P hashrate in total. In addition, BitFuFu now has about 1 million users from over 200 countries and regions around the world, covering 10 languages, including English, Russian, German, French, and Dutch. BitFuFu is planning to launch more languages in order to provide quality service to users around the world. Register on BitFuFu now to claim a $20 new user trial product for free.

BitFuFu will continue to implement its global strategy, offering localized services for users of different languages. BitFuFu and Bitmain will work together to launch and supply the next-gen flagship product globally.

