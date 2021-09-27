New CMO, CRO, and CTO will round out global leadership team

Jedox, the award-winning provider of Enterprise Performance Management solutions for Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), continues its global growth trajectory with the addition of Kevin Alansky as Chief Marketing Officer, Jonathan Wood as Chief Revenue Officer, and Vladislav Malicevic, current VP of Development Support, will become Chief Technology Officer.

Based in Washington, D.C., Kevin Alansky is a seasoned marketing leader with a proven track record of driving demand and building brands for leading enterprise SaaS companies. As CMO at Jedox, he will drive global marketing strategy and continue developing the brand worldwide.

Jonathan Wood is based in Bristol, England and has an extensive background in enterprise software and services and will provide strategic scaling expertise. As CRO, he will leverage his knowledge in both global direct and channel sales, further elevating customer success while building strategic partnerships and enhancing the Jedox ecosystem.

Vladislav Malicevic, who was among the first Jedox employees in its early days, will step into the new CTO role with a focus on DevOps, SRE and any cloud strategy for public and private deployments based on Jedox's modern Kubernetes infrastructure.

"We are very excited to accelerate our growing momentum in the marketplace with this expansion to our C-suite. Kevin, Jonathan, and Vlado are fantastic, high-caliber additions to a truly global executive team and will use their expertise to continue raising awareness of how we support advancing the digital transformation and customer success journey," says Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox.

The growing team of C-suite leaders at Jedox illustrates the growth-at-scale that got a game-changing push in January 2021 with a $100 million investment led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, Insight Partners. As predicted, the new round has enabled Jedox to significantly accelerate customer growth and its global footprint while enhancing its robust platform for cross-departmental integrated business planning, reporting, and analysis. 2021 marks the launch of Jedox's vertical-specific solutions, which leverages Jedox's vibrant partner ecosystem and strategic partnerships to expand its scope beyond the office of the CFO. It continues to assist businesses worldwide through its truly cross-functional Extended Planning and Analytics (xP&A) platform, touching every domain of the enterprise.

"As our company significantly expands, we are thrilled to write a new chapter in the Jedox story by adding international talent in order to support our ambitious goals in the Enterprise Performance Management space," says Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, Chief Product Officer. "Our growing global leadership team will help drive our mission to optimize value creation through leading-edge EPM solutions. In doing so, we can continue to help organizations outperform their competition, enabling people to effectively collaborate in an increasingly fast-moving world."

