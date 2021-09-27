RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Named on The Globe and Mail's Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and Announces Upcoming Conference Attendance

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce it has placed No. 147 on the 2021 Globe and Mail Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. RE Royalties earned its spot with a three-year revenue growth rate of 298 percent.

"On behalf of the RE Royalties team, Board of Directors and investors, it is a privilege to be recognized by the Globe and Mail for our innovative royalty financing solution that helps renewable and sustainable energy companies solve climate challenges and scale their businesses effectively and efficiently," said Bernard Tan, CEO. "We are honoured to be recognized among other innovative top growing companies and I am constantly inspired by our team, and our clients' dedication to growing a more sustainable future and bringing more clean energy projects and products to market."

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2021 Virtual Conference

RE Royalties will be presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:30AM PST (1:30PM EST). The presentations are virtual, and an archived presentation will be made available after the live event on the investors section of RE Royalties' website. Investors interested in participating in the event are welcome to register here: https://veryindependentresearch.net/conference-2021/

Early Loan Repayment from Scotian Windfields

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received an early and full repayment by Scotian Windfields Inc. of its $3.3 million secured term loan, which was first advanced in February of 2020. The Company continues to maintain its gross revenue royalties on Scotian Winfield's 12 operational wind projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. is a specialty finance company founded in 2016 that creates stable long-term cash flow streams by utilizing a royalty financing model to provide loans to, and acquire revenue-based royalties from, renewable and clean energy projects and companies globally. The Company's mission is to provide innovative financing for climate change solutions and is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 87 royalties on solar, wind, storage and hydro projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus. RE Royalties is a publicly traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RE".

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Contact:

RE Royalties

Talia Beckett: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

Tel: (778) 374-2000

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665522/RE-Royalties-Named-on-The-Globe-and-Mails-Ranking-of-Canadas-Top-Growing-Companies-and-Announces-Upcoming-Conference-Attendance