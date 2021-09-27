StormForge Leads Discussions Among Kubernetes Community Leadership to Reveal Insights in Advance of KubeCon

New podcast series begins today hosted by StormForge open source advocate Noah Abrahams, who will also lead a KubeCon Safari breakout session in Los Angeles

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, today announced a variety of activities planned in advance of and during KubeCon 2021 North America.

Hosted by StormForge's Noah Abrahams, the StormForge Fireside Chat series debuts today and runs through this Friday, October 1 and features notable guests such as VP of Product - Giant Swarm, Puja Abbasi and CNCF Ambassador, Dan "POP" Papandrea. This series will give listeners insight into how the Kubernetes and Cloud Native ecosystem are identifying, addressing, and solving their needs and pain points and those of their consumers. It will also shed some light on what folks can expect to see at KubeCon. A full list of guests is included below and guests can download anywhere they get their podcasts.

"I have followed with great interest the trajectory and innovations at StormForge. Matt Provo and team have built tooling that allows great Kubernetes resource efficiencies that benefit the Kubernetes community as a whole", said Dan "POP" Papandrea. "The company's perspective on sustainable computing and efficiency is an important one, especially in today's cloud environments. I'm so happy to support StormForge and its podcast series."

Also announced today is Abrahams' KubeCon session, "A Safari of Kubernetes in its Natural Habitat," which takes place October 13 at 11:55 am PT. Abrahams will take attendees on a journey to visit some of the inhabitants of the Cloud Native savanna, including its natural predators. Community members will learn the warning cries of an ever alert Prometheus and watch as the cluster is hunted by a gaggle of red teamers, while they all try to drink from the same data lake. This talk will be a whimsical introduction into the daily life of Kubernetes and production deployment challenges faced by all of us.

"Kubernetes has become the de facto standard platform for container orchestration. The container technology is spreading like wildfire and we constantly get questions like, 'what are some challenges when using containers in production; where is the technology headed; how do I optimize our environment; what are the pitfalls and best practices; and what does the Kubernetes journey look like?'" said Amy Medeiros, senior vice president of marketing. "That's why we're showcasing our conversations with the leading technologists from across the ecosystem in our Fireside Chats podcast in advance of the KubeCon event. We'll learn how we can all build a more efficient and sustainable technology and ecosystem so that enterprises can thrive."

"The Kubernetes ecosystem is vibrant but the best of the ecosystem is the community and its people," said Noah Abrahams, StormForge. "That's why we're showcasing our conversations with leading technologists from across that ecosystem in our Fireside Chats podcast in advance of the KubeCon event. We'll learn how we can all build a more efficient and sustainable technology and ecosystem so that enterprises can thrive."

Today's DevOps teams tune cloud-native applications by using a trial-and-error approach that is both labor intensive and requires a deep level of Kubernetes expertise. It's also ineffective, many times resulting in applications that cost twice as much to run as necessary while still risking poor performance. StormForge addresses Kubernetes resource efficiency by using machine learning to reduce costs, improve performance, and accelerate innovation. For more information about StormForge's offerings, please visit https://www.stormforge.io/.

The StormForge Fireside Chat Series Schedule

Mon., September 27: Puja Abbassi, VP of Product at Giant Swarm, speaks with us about identifying pain points in the dual world of being both a vendor and a trusted partner.

Tue., September 28: Mike Fuller from the Board of the FinOps Foundation and co-author of The Cloud Finops book, speaks with us about the issues addressed by the FinOps Foundation and FinOps at large and how users and members get their footing.

Wed., September 29: Brian Gracely, Product Strategy Lead for RedHat Openshift, speaks with us about the history of OpenShift and how both it and its team have evolved to address the needs of the community.

Thur., September 30: Prashanto Kochavara and Bhagirath Hapse from Trilio chat with us about their internal platform which led to their StormForge deployment.

Fri., October 1: Dan "POP" Papandrea of the POPcast and Sysdig, tells us about creating the POPcast and connecting with the faces behind tech at a human level.

Attendees can join StormForge at KubeCon either virtually or in-person. Onsite attendees can find the StormForge team at Booth s65 to learn more about how StormForge delivers automatic Kubernetes resource efficiency at scale, while virtual attendees can stop by the virtual booth. Product demos, executive briefings and games and prizes will be available to all attendees. For more information, please visit us here.

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

Contact Details:

Jennifer Cloer

503-867-2304

jennifer@storychangesculture.com

SOURCE: StormForge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/665584/StormForge-Leads-Discussions-Among-Kubernetes-Community-Leadership-to-Reveal-Insights-in-Advance-of-KubeCon