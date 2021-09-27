Latest Workouts from the Immersive Virtual Fitness Club

Ensures Inclusivity for Those at any Mobility Level

FitXR, the leading VR/AR fitness company, continues to deliver on its mission of making fitness more fun and inclusive for everyone with the release of new classes that are accessible for all. Adding to the company's robust Box Studio where all classes are able to be played while seated by disengaging the squat feature, these new classes are available in the HIIT and Dance studios and enable users with varying degrees of mobility to enjoy fun, engaging workouts.

For many, a certain level of anxiety exists when deciding to workout, whether it's a fear of trying something new, returning to an in-person fitness studio environment during a pandemic, or a reluctance to workout in a group setting. For those with a disability, injury or other mobility issues, these hesitations are often heightened. That's why FitXR makes it easy for anyone, anywhere to get the most out of their workout with adaptive fitness offerings.

To start, FitXR is launching six new accessibility classes through early November, as follows:

Class Name: Brain Boost Seated

Studio: HIIT

Level: Beginner

Duration: 9 minutes

Music: Electronic

Release Date: September 26

Class Name: Out of Breath Seated

Studio: HIIT

Level: Intermediate

Duration: 14 minutes

Music: Electronic

Release Date: October 3

Class Name: Upper Body Sweat Seated

Studio: Dance

Level: Beginner

Duration: 10 minutes

Music: Pop

Release Date: October 15

Class Name: Short Sweaty Seated

Studio: HIIT

Level: Beginner

Duration: 9 minutes

Music: Rock

Release Date: October 21

Class Name: Rock It Out Seated

Studio: HIIT

Level: Intermediate

Duration: 11 minutes

Music: Rock

Release Date: October 31

Class Name: Burnin' Up Seated

Studio: HIIT

Level: Intermediate

Duration: 12 minutes

Music: Electronic

Release Date: November 7

Beyond these initial classes, FitXR will continue to release additional seated content on a regular basis moving forward.

"Our goal at FitXR has always been to deliver an unparalleled VR fitness experience accessible by anyone, from anywhere, fit for the future of fitness," said Sam Cole, Co-Founder and CEO of FitXR. "We realize that fitness is not one-size-fits all, so we're thrilled to continuously create content that is accessible to a broad range of people, regardless of their experience, goals or mobility."

As one of the top performing non-gaming apps available on Oculus Quest, FitXR continues to be a leading innovator in the VR fitness space. Over the last several months, the company has made a number of updates to its platform, including a membership model that enables access to more content than ever before, the launch of the HIIT studio, a multiplayer mode that lets users play along with family and friends, new environments and the introduction of fresh music from notable artists such as Calvin Harris and Tiësto.

About FitXR

FitXR is the leading developer of VR/AR fitness apps. Passionately dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR has built the world's first virtual fitness club, merging immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. FitXR is the only VR fitness app that provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience with constantly refreshed content, studios, classes and music. FitXR transports players to a virtual fitness studio where they can meet new people and work out together all from the comfort of their own home. FitXR is one of the top performing non-gaming apps available on Oculus Quest and has won multiple awards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005036/en/

Contacts:

For additional information and/or interview requests:

Laura Springer

FitXR

VP, Communications

laura.springer@fitxr.com