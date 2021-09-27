1E, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) currently managing over 11 million endpoints, today announced the appointment of Mark Banfield as Chief Executive Officer. On the heels of the addition of a new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, 1E is poised for market expansion as demand for technology that enables first-class employee digital experiences continues to accelerate.

A seasoned software industry executive with 20 years of experience building and running high performance global teams, Banfield's career has relentlessly focused on world-class customer experience and building collaborative, high-energy teams. Prior to joining 1E, Banfield was Chief Revenue Officer at LogicMonitor where he was responsible for leading go-to-market strategy and operations globally.

"There is a tremendous opportunity to drive value for the enterprise by providing IT with actionable intelligence and real-time remediation capabilities to improve the experience of every employee. As 1E works to fundamentally shift the way businesses address the new hybrid work model, the opportunity that lies ahead for the company is massive, and the chance to lead the team into this next phase is extremely exciting," said Mark Banfield, CEO, 1E. "As we enter a new chapter as a company, I will be focused on leading 1E's strategic direction, company expansion and accelerating product momentum. I'm confident that 1E holds all the right ingredients to achieve widespread success and I'm eager to work with an incredible team to deliver next generation software and tools to help our customers win."

1E founder Sumir Karayi, who remains a significant shareholder and will stay actively involved in the business stated:

"The past two years have been a period of significant growth for 1E and with an ongoing focus on innovation we have achieved great things $2.5bn in IT cost savings for customers, recent awards including Technology's 50 Best Companies to Work For and culminating in the acquisition by The Carlyle Group. After 25 years at the helm of 1E, I have full confidence that Mark has all of the right skills to take us into the next stage of our journey. I will remain actively involved in strategy, product and customer conversations, all activities through which I can contribute most to the business. I am looking forward to the next few months and years of this exciting journey."

