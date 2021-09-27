Anzeige
Montag, 27.09.2021
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2021 | 15:17
KPM Analytics Launches New Sightline TheiaVu Series Compact Vision Inspection Systems

Westborough, MA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPM Analytics is pleased to introduce the Sightline TheiaVu Series Compact Vision Inspection System with bread crumb analysis capability.

The Sightline TheiaVu Series Vision Inspection System is a fully capable benchtop analyzer for bakeries, snack food, and meat producers that provides fast, accurate, and consistent measurement of size, shape, color, and toppings, ensuring final product quality. The crumb analysis capability takes it a step further to produce high-quality images and data of internal crumb structure of bread products. The all-encompassing tool provides a broad range of data for testing, research, quality assurance, and final product inspection, while saving quality engineers a significant amount of time.

As food producers around the globe continue to automate their manufacturing facilities - to reduce manual, labor-intensive processes - TheiaVu is an ideal tool to help increase productivity, quality, and profits. For customers who have in-line and over-line vision inspection systems, TheiaVu is a companion tool for quality engineers to define quality control parameters and perform secondary inspection of rejected products from production.

"Our TheiaVu Series is a great tool for bakeries and food producers," explains Donnalynn Manion, General Manager of the Sightline product brand. "Whether they're developing new recipes in their R&D lab or pulling grab-samples for process control, vision technology will enable our customers to expand their product analysis capabilities. TheiaVu is really a game changer and we're excited to offer it."

The TheiaVu Series will be available starting in November through the global KPM Analytics sales network. For more information about the TheiaVu Series, or to see any of the other solutions that KPM Analytics has to offer, visit www.kpmanalytics.com.

# # About KPM AnalyticsKPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, agriculture, clinical and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Attachment

  • TheiaVu-Cutout-Image (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b543e7f3-597c-4a61-bfa3-944b41fd71a6)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
