Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) ("HTSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune") has prepared a phase 1 drill program at its Beck-Ottaway project located a few miles from substantial nickel discoveries by Canada Nickel in the Crawford area of Ontario. The Company also plans to drill for nickel, gold, and copper on its Gowan project only a few miles from Class 1 Nickel's producing Alexo-Dundonald nickel mine.

Recent third party interests in these projects is encouraging, but HTSC's business model is to add and demonstrate value, then sell assets to top tier mining companies. By raising funds from the select sale of certain other assets, the Company does not plan to dilute shareholders by selling shares to fund exploration.

The Beck-Ottaway project is 100% owned by Fortune and shows many potential targets for nickel sulfide, copper, and gold. Regional geophysical surveys show multiple, strong anomalies that have significant potential to expand mineralization and discover new deposits. The magnetic highs within and around Fortune's claims are prime areas for nickel mineralization and are similar to those found in the Kidd Creek and Crawford areas. Magnetic surveys show a strong mineral trend striking east-southeast for a distance of 7 km that is likely composed of a series of sills and/or layered intrusive units. The nickel and copper occurrences at Beck-Ottaway all lie on the rim of a central low anomaly that is similar to the nearby Kingsmill and Nesbitt North deposits.

As the Gowan project has similar attributes to Beck-Ottaway and other nearby mines and exploration projects, a concurrent drill program is also planned on this property.

According to Paul Riss, CEO of Fortune and HTSC, "Our properties have the potential to be big winners in the Timmins Camp. When we entered this jurisdiction we knew of its prolific history and bought the properties with the intent of drilling without dilution to our shareholders. We were also confident that the improved versions of batteries for electric vehicles would require much greater quantities of nickel with attendant increase in global demand and prices. As a result, we anticipate the completion of funding and drilling may lead to enhanced values of our mining assets to the benefit of our shareholders."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. In additional to mineral rights, holdings in public company securities and a 15% interest in Kaiyon Biotech Inc., it has two wholly owned subsidiaries. ICF Industries Inc. offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. It helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions. Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck-Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Timmins mining camp lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, platinum-group metals, and industrial minerals such as talc. Fortune believes its projects have substantial gold and nickel potential.

For more information:

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

