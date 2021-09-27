Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GABY Inc. (OTCQB: GABLF) ("the Company"), a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Founder and CEO of the Company, Margot Micallef, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"GABY has a strategy to consolidate cannabis dispensaries. What is the key to executing that strategy?" asked Jolly. "I think the key is management," explained Micallef. "There are a lot of participants in this space but few teams have the skill level that we have on our team to actually do consolidations properly and to operate a consolidated chain," she continued, before elaborating on her experience with consolidations, as well as in operating consolidated chains.

"My team is also experienced in operating multiple locations," said Micallef, noting the skill and expertise of the Company's President, as well as their CFO. "That is just a sampling of our team and I think it bodes well for our ability to execute on our strategy."

"How many states are you in right now?" asked Jolly. "We operare just in California," said Micallef. "The opportunities in California are extraordinary."

"Are you planning on moving into other markets?" asked Jolly. "Not right now," shared Micallef. ""There is no dominant player in California and the market is highly fragmented. We think that the opportunity in California is so large that we are going to stay focused there," she continued.

"We also have an opportunity for Greenfield licenses in California," said Micallef. "There are only 90 municipalities, out of a total of 480 possible, that allow cannabis within their boundaries," she explained. "There is a huge opportunity as those municipalities come onboard."

"Where are we at from seed to sale?" asked Jolly. "We had second quarter revenues of over $11 million," shared Micallef. Micallef is focused on revenue, margin and getting the story out. "We shut down our lower growth, low margin operations [over the last year]," she explained. "That gives us the ability to scale the business much more effectively and use our capital much more wisely."

She continued: "We just hired Hybrid Financial, which is an IR firm, and they are working to get me in front of their network of investors, brokers, wealth managers, and family offices, so that I can tell the GABY story. We are undervalued relative to our peers and we're making a point of getting our story out there."

"How is your company positioned to create value for investors going forward?" asked Jolly. "I think it is really about getting the story out there," said Micallef.

"We are delivering, we are executing, we have a great team, and we have a pipeline of M&A opportunities that we're working on," said Micallef. "We have great growth organically," she added. "I think it's just a function of doing what we're doing and continuing to operate well, grow the business, and letting people know what we are doing."

To hear Margot Micallef's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7949227-gaby-inc-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-their-strategy-to-consolidate-cannabis-dispensar

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Lulu's and Kind Republic through Mankind, manufactures Kind Republic, and distributes all its proprietary brands through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild West Industries Inc.. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, and a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit GABYInc.com

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future business strategy, including its plans to expand organically and through future acquisitions and the Company's anticipated benefits from its engagement with Hybrid Financial. Although GABY believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because GABY can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include: the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; failure to benefit from partnerships or successfully integrate acquisitions; actions and initiatives of federal, state and provincial governments and changes to government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies; the size of the medical-use and adult-use cannabis market; competition from other industry participants; adverse U.S., Canadian and global economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; and departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent. GABY undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Each of Mankind and Wild West Industries, are subsidiaries of GABY and hold a cannabis license in the State of California. Readers are cautioned that unlike in Canada which has Federal 032320-F legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California; however, cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California, as applicable, and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California, respectively. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiary of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiary. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiary may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

