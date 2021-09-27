Biolog-id, a global service provider of connected healthcare solutions, and Fujicom, a national distributor of high-quality medical-hospital products and services, get into a partnership to offer Biolog Transfusion Solution on the Brazilian market.

With more than 40 years of experience in the healthcare sector, Fujicom is a leading supplier in the market by providing high technology medical equipment. Throughout Brazil, the company provides more than 500 customers such as blood centers, public and private blood banks, hospitals and clinics with breakthrough and innovative products.

Flexible and reliable, Biolog Transfusion Solution combines software, equipment and RFID tags offering a comprehensive solution for blood components traceability, from the collection to the hospital blood banks. Divided into several modules (Processing, Inventory and Transport) addressing each application area of the transfusion supply chain, this solution optimizes the management of the lifesaving medical resources while enhancing operational efficiency.

"Due to its core business and its well-recognized experience, Fujicom is without a doubt a key player on the Brazilian transfusion market. We are very pleased to cooperate with them." explains Philippe Jacquet, Executive Director of Sales EMEA/LATAM at biolog-id. "Several opportunities have already been identified and we are confident that during the coming months, Fujicom will manage those toward a positive conclusion and implementation".

"The arrival of biolog-id's innovative solution on the Brazilian blood bank market will foster the improvement of the traceability and control of processes that remain non-automated yet" underlines Sandra Fujita, Commercial Director at Fujicom. "Based on RFID technology, it will ensure our clients a more efficient management of their product inventory by improving the profitability and the quality of the services provided."

As previously announced, biolog-id and Fujicom will rely on the expertise of SBS Consultores system a leading Brazilian software company well established in the transfusion sector to integrate and implement Biolog Transfusion Solution while providing on-site support.

About biolog-id:

Biolog-id develops and implements innovative solutions, that digitally transform routine processes into actionable data supporting better operational and strategic decisions for sensitive therapeutic products: blood products (red blood cells, platelets, plasma), chemotherapies, parenteral nutrition.

The information generated by biolog-id solutions is available to Healthcare Professionals at any time, enhancing their processes efficiency, work conditions and ultimately the safety of the therapeutics administered to patients.

Biolog-id's patented platform is utilized in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers, and the Xerys Funds. Xerys Invest is a French investment company primarily positioned on trending sectors that include healthcare Life Sciences, renewable energy/GreenTech and new digital technologies.

Company URL: www.biolog-id.com

About Fujicom:

Fujicom, one of the Fujita Group companies with more than 40 years of presence in the healthcare field, operates throughout Brazil in the commercialization of premium medical-hospital technologies, products, solutions and services.With its headquarters in Fortaleza and branches in São Paulo and Paraíba, in addition to representatives throughout the country, Fujicom serves more than 500 customers throughout the country, such as blood centers, public and private blood banks, hospitals and clinics.

In Brazil, it has exclusive partnerships with international manufacturers that constantly invest in the development of technologies for their products and share the same goal: Excellence and Innovation.

Company URL: www.fujicom.com.br

