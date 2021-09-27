The Flash Sale: TheFlashSale.com in Partnership with Luxury Designer Brands, is All Set to Host Exclusive Online Sales for All Canadians

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / TheFlashSale.com, the online shopping portal of The Sample Sale Guys, announces its partnership with luxury designer brands for its upcoming sales, grabbing success in its previous events. Popular for its limited-time exclusive sales events, TheFlashSale.com highlights deeply discounted apparel and accessories up to 80% off.

Warren Goldstein, CEO and founder of TheFlashSale.com, says "We take great pride in offering these designer brands to the Canadian public at unbeatable prices. The demand to date has gone above and beyond what we had expected." The uniqueness of the events is that a new highly-anticipated brand is showcased online for less than 48 hours and then removed from the site.

Goldstein founded TheFlashSale.com with another objective of supporting the fashion industry during unprecedented times of the pandemic. Word quickly spread throughout the fashion industry from the success of these events, leading TheFlashSale.com to partner with the most prestigious luxury retailers and brands.

Working in partnership with some of the most influential and in-demand brands worldwide, Goldstein further adds, "Things have changed for the good, with brands realizing the huge potential that comes from our online platform and exclusive sales. We strongly focus on protecting the brands integrity in all ways possible and this earns their trust to allow us to conduct such exclusive sales of their products."

The first online event hosted by TheFlashSale.com in Fall 2020 sold more than 27,000 units of shoes within a short time span of 48 hours. Goldstein says, "Our loyal customers continue to return sale after sale to obtain these goods at unbeatable prices without stepping out of their homes." Canadian shoppers can't get enough of TheFlashSale.com, gaining 100,000 registered users in the first year.

Details of all upcoming sales events are posted on TheFlashSale.com and all Canadians interested are encouraged to sign up with their email to gain free access and first pick.

