AVANT Research & Analytics Releases AVANT 6-12 Report: SASE Highlighting the Rapid Expansion of Cloud Security

Latest 6-12 Report Launched as Part of AVANT's Fourth Annual Special Forces Summit.

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the company's fourth annual Special Forces Summit in Austin, AVANT Research & Analytics, the market research division of AVANT , a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next generation technology, today released its fifth AVANT 6-12 Report focusing on Secure Access Server Edge (SASE). The AVANT 6-12 Reports are top-of-the-line research reports designed to help IT decision-makers assess whether a technology solution is a viable option for their company over the next 6 to 12 months. Estimates rating the value of SASE in the market predict that by 2024, SASE market capitalization could reach over $10 billion, up from its current value of $1.9 billion.

SASE is a convergence of several networking and security functions into a unified, cloud-native solution designed to enhance application performance and defense against intruders, malware, and other threats. The findings of the 6-12 Report: SASE show that 35% of IT leaders are actively engaging SASE within their businesses. A majority (67%) of IT leaders see security engagement in the cloud as one of their top priorities. SASE solutions are evolving to provide solid performance from their applications delivered anywhere in the world through reliable connectivity and efficient, policy-based management of an integrated cloud service that addresses both networking and security. IT leaders understand that integrating SASE solutions into their business operations will help drive cloud network operations and secure their data in the process, helping mitigate potential ransomware attacks on the system.

Key takeaways from the report include:

76% of IT decision-makers wish to consult a Trusted Advisor to educate them on a SASE decision.

85% of respondents are familiar with and know about SASE solutions, despite only 35% of respondents using SASE currently.

46% of respondents plan to implement SASE migrations all at one time, while 44% of respondents plan to introduce incremental migrations to their existing framework.

Less than 5% of IT decision-makers plan to do nothing with SASE in the near future.

"As cloud capabilities, security and efficiency continue to increase in importance and priority, it is essential that IT decision-makers plan their security modernization approach accordingly. With SASE, a majority of IT decision-makers know the Trusted Advisor is a key component to the education and implementation of the solution," said Ken Presti, Vice President of Research and Analytics at AVANT. "SASE delivers secure services and applications at reliable performance levels, providing powerful end-to-end network functionality at point-of-use. The report highlights how solution adoption can help streamline operational efficiency on a global scale, which is an essential component of SASE for cloud network capability and security across a framework."

Developed by AVANT Research & Analytics with the assistance of technical teams within AVANT, the 6-12 Report: SASE features interviews and insights from C-suite executives throughout AVANT's partner network, Trusted Advisors and key IT decision-makers. The report contains surveys, data collected from AVANT's Pathfinder tool and industry findings to highlight the current state of SASE.

To learn more, download the AVANT 6-12 Report: SASE for full access to the report.

You can review previous AVANT 6-12 reports here:

6-12 Report: UCaaS

6-12 Report: IT Security

6-12 Report: SD-WAN

6-12 Report: CCaaS

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .