Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sexual wellness market report.
The sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.83% during the period 2020-2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- APAC dominated the global sexual wellness market with a share of around 39.27% in 2020 and the region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. APAC will continue to be the largest market for condoms during the forecast period.
- In 2020, the male segment dominated the global sexual wellness market and held a share of close to 74.75%. However, the share of this segment is expected to decrease to almost 72.97% by 2025 owing to the growing focus of vendors towards creating female-centric products.
- Male condoms accounted for over 99% of the global market; however, the female condom segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of over 25% by 2026.
- In 2020, the sex toys segment led the global sexual wellness market and is witnessing high demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan.
- The demand for condoms is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations
- The most important and immediate need for condoms exists among women and girls. Female condoms account for less than 2% of the global condom market, and there is a huge opportunity for growth in this segment. Vendors who can increase their ability to cater to this customer base are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage in the market.
- The sales of condoms were drastically affected in 2020, especially in H1 2020. There was a massive fall in the sales of condoms with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the condom market was the hardest in Q1 and Q2 2020, when the lockdown was strict. With reducing restrictions and restarting production, the condoms market started recovering in Q3 2020.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026
- Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, gender, distribution, and geography
- Competitive Landscape - 7 key vendors and 65 other vendors
Sexual Wellness Market - Segmentation
- The sex toys segment was followed by the condoms segment, which accounted for a 29.96% market share in 2020. Condoms are considered one of the most effective ways to prevent STDs. Thus, governments, NGOs, and foundations across the globe are involved in the distribution of condoms among individuals in several countries. Further, condoms are low-cost alternatives for birth control measures.
- Females have their own needs and desires when it comes to enhancing their sexual wellness health aspect. More than 52.9 million women in the US alone face concerns related to their sexual responses at various stages and ages. Over the last couple of years, a number of start-ups have come up with the concept of catering to women unlike others focusing more on men and their needs.
- Sexual wellness products are also available to end-users through online OEMs e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Adam & Eve online stores, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress. Retail sales constitute 65.4% of the distribution model, with online sales constituting the rest.
Sexual Wellness Market by Product
- Sex Toys
- Vibrators
- Rubber Pennies
- Cock Rings
- Rubber Vaginas
- Blindfolds/Feathers
- Harness & Strap-on-Penises
- Bondage Gear
- Condoms
- Latex & Non-latex
- Branded & Institutional
- Male & Female
- Exotic Lingerie
- Sexual Lubricants
- Water-based
- Silicon-based
- Oil-based
- Hybrid
- Others
Sexual Wellness Market by Gender
- Male
- Female
Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution
- Offline Retail
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Drug Store/Pharmacies
- Grocery Stores
- Online Retail
Sexual Wellness Market - Dynamics
The sexual wellness market has witnessed a rise in demand over the last couple of years due to an increase in the number of festivals, trade shows, and expos related to sexual wellness. People across the globe are adopting a more enhanced and outspoken route towards sexual wellness. With time, frequent efforts to relate sexual wellness with the daily routine are being emphasized upon. Brands are constantly thriving to reduce the misconception created between obscenity and the sexual wellness of individuals. The increase in the number of brands catering to the needs of women as a part of sexual wellness is further pushing opportunities for growth in the future years. All such collective factors pave the way for sexual wellness festivals, adult trade shows, and expos. One of the recent achievements in the sexual wellness market is the launch of Spark Fest, which is Asia's first-ever sexual wellness festival. This festival marks the rise of new and more open conversations about sexuality and aims to break the taboo about sex existing in the region.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplaces
- Rising Shift Towards Female Customers
- Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness
- Growing Prevalence of STIs
Sexual Wellness Market - Geography
APAC has the potential to account for a large share of the sexual wellness market since it offers several opportunities for new as well as existing vendors. The overall cumulative environment is supportive of a variety of products, including condoms, sex toys, and erotic lingerie, among numerous others. The key countries in the APAC region such as China, Japan, and Singapore have established economies, which, in turn, provide higher buying power to customers. Southeast Asia is a major revenue contributor to the global sexual wellness market. For instance, Asian countries are the leading manufactures of condoms and sex toys. While China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India account for major usage of sexual wellness products in APAC, countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are also expected to witness increased demand due to the improving quality of life and growing openness towards accepting sexual wellness products in these countries during the forecast period.
Sexual Wellness Market by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Sri Lanka
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Kenya
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Algeria
- Nigeria
- Ethiopia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Peru
- Chile
- Colombia
Major Vendors
- Lifestyles (LIFESTYLES HOLDCO PTE. LTD.)
- Church & Dwight
- Diamond Products
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Okamoto Industries
- Karex Berhad
- Doc Johnson
Other Prominent Vendors
- Bally
- Beate Uhse
- Beijing Aimer
- Bijoux Indiscrets
- BILLY BOY (MAPA GMBH)
- BioFilm
- BMS Factory
- Bodywise
- B. Cumming
- Caution wear
- CalExotics
- Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)
- Convex Latex
- Cosmo Lady
- Cupid Limited
- Dongkuk Techco
- Double One
- Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances
- European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)
- Embry
- Empowered Products
- Fuji Latex
- Good Clean Love
- Guy & O'Neill
- Hathor Professional Skincare
- HBM Group
- HLL Lifecare
- ID Lubricants
- Innova Quality
- Innovus Pharma
- IXU
- L Brands (LVMH)
- La Maison Lejaby
- La Perla
- LELO
- Live Well Brands
- Lovehoney Group
- Mankind Pharma
- Mayor Laboratories
- MD Science Lab
- MTLC Latex
- Nulatex
- Orient Industry
- PHE
- pjur group
- Ritex
- Sagami Rubber Industries
- Sensuous Beauty
- Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.
- Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path
- Silk Parasol
- Sliquid
- StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)
- STRATA Various Product Design
- Suki (OhMiBod)
- Tenga
- Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
- The Yes Company
- Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech
- Topco Sales
- Trigg Laboratories
- Triumph
- Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
- XR Brands
- Kaamastra
