Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global sexual wellness market report.

The sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.83% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

APAC dominated the global sexual wellness market with a share of around 39.27% in 2020 and the region is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. APAC will continue to be the largest market for condoms during the forecast period. In 2020, the male segment dominated the global sexual wellness market and held a share of close to 74.75%. However, the share of this segment is expected to decrease to almost 72.97% by 2025 owing to the growing focus of vendors towards creating female-centric products. Male condoms accounted for over 99% of the global market; however, the female condom segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of over 25% by 2026. In 2020, the sex toys segment led the global sexual wellness market and is witnessing high demand from countries such as the US, China , and Japan . The demand for condoms is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations The most important and immediate need for condoms exists among women and girls. Female condoms account for less than 2% of the global condom market, and there is a huge opportunity for growth in this segment. Vendors who can increase their ability to cater to this customer base are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage in the market. The sales of condoms were drastically affected in 2020, especially in H1 2020. There was a massive fall in the sales of condoms with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the condom market was the hardest in Q1 and Q2 2020, when the lockdown was strict. With reducing restrictions and restarting production, the condoms market started recovering in Q3 2020.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, gender, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 7 key vendors and 65 other vendors

Sexual Wellness Market - Segmentation

The sex toys segment was followed by the condoms segment, which accounted for a 29.96% market share in 2020. Condoms are considered one of the most effective ways to prevent STDs. Thus, governments, NGOs, and foundations across the globe are involved in the distribution of condoms among individuals in several countries. Further, condoms are low-cost alternatives for birth control measures.

Females have their own needs and desires when it comes to enhancing their sexual wellness health aspect. More than 52.9 million women in the US alone face concerns related to their sexual responses at various stages and ages. Over the last couple of years, a number of start-ups have come up with the concept of catering to women unlike others focusing more on men and their needs.

Sexual wellness products are also available to end-users through online OEMs e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Adam & Eve online stores, eBay, Ann Summers , Alibaba, and AliExpress. Retail sales constitute 65.4% of the distribution model, with online sales constituting the rest.

Sexual Wellness Market by Product

Sex Toys



Vibrators





Rubber Pennies





Cock Rings





Rubber Vaginas





Blindfolds/Feathers





Harness & Strap-on-Penises





Bondage Gear



Condoms



Latex & Non-latex





Branded & Institutional





Male & Female



Exotic Lingerie



Sexual Lubricants



Water-based





Silicon-based





Oil-based





Hybrid



Others

Sexual Wellness Market by Gender

Male



Female

Sexual Wellness Market by Distribution

Offline Retail



Specialty Stores





Mass Market Players





Drug Store/Pharmacies





Grocery Stores



Online Retail

Sexual Wellness Market - Dynamics

The sexual wellness market has witnessed a rise in demand over the last couple of years due to an increase in the number of festivals, trade shows, and expos related to sexual wellness. People across the globe are adopting a more enhanced and outspoken route towards sexual wellness. With time, frequent efforts to relate sexual wellness with the daily routine are being emphasized upon. Brands are constantly thriving to reduce the misconception created between obscenity and the sexual wellness of individuals. The increase in the number of brands catering to the needs of women as a part of sexual wellness is further pushing opportunities for growth in the future years. All such collective factors pave the way for sexual wellness festivals, adult trade shows, and expos. One of the recent achievements in the sexual wellness market is the launch of Spark Fest, which is Asia's first-ever sexual wellness festival. This festival marks the rise of new and more open conversations about sexuality and aims to break the taboo about sex existing in the region.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplaces

Rising Shift Towards Female Customers

Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness

Growing Prevalence of STIs

Sexual Wellness Market - Geography

APAC has the potential to account for a large share of the sexual wellness market since it offers several opportunities for new as well as existing vendors. The overall cumulative environment is supportive of a variety of products, including condoms, sex toys, and erotic lingerie, among numerous others. The key countries in the APAC region such as China, Japan, and Singapore have established economies, which, in turn, provide higher buying power to customers. Southeast Asia is a major revenue contributor to the global sexual wellness market. For instance, Asian countries are the leading manufactures of condoms and sex toys. While China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India account for major usage of sexual wellness products in APAC, countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are also expected to witness increased demand due to the improving quality of life and growing openness towards accepting sexual wellness products in these countries during the forecast period.

Sexual Wellness Market by Geography

APAC



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea





Indonesia





Malaysia





Singapore





New Zealand





Thailand





Philippines





Vietnam





Sri Lanka



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Netherlands





Poland





Sweden





Denmark





Norway



North America



US





Canada



Middle East & Africa



UAE





Kenya





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Algeria





Nigeria





Ethiopia



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Peru





Chile





Colombia

Major Vendors

Lifestyles (LIFESTYLES HOLDCO PTE. LTD.)

Church & Dwight

Diamond Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Okamoto Industries

Karex Berhad

Doc Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

Bally

Beate Uhse

Beijing Aimer

Bijoux Indiscrets

BILLY BOY (MAPA GMBH)

BioFilm

BMS Factory

Bodywise

B. Cumming

Caution wear

CalExotics

Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)

(PVH CORP) Convex Latex

Cosmo Lady

Cupid Limited

Dongkuk Techco

Double One

Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

Embry

Empowered Products

Fuji Latex

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

Hathor Professional Skincare

HBM Group

HLL Lifecare

ID Lubricants

Innova Quality

Innovus Pharma

IXU

L Brands (LVMH)

La Maison Lejaby

La Perla

LELO

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

Mankind Pharma

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

MTLC Latex

Nulatex

Orient Industry

PHE

pjur group

Ritex

Sagami Rubber Industries

Sensuous Beauty

Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path

Silk Parasol

Sliquid

StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)

STRATA Various Product Design

Suki (OhMiBod)

Tenga

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

The Yes Company

Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Triumph

Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

XR Brands

Kaamastra

