Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.09.2021 | 16:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RCCG Lagos Province 19: Osibanjo, Okonkwo, others for Yoda Paga

LAGOS, Nigeria, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrangements have been concluded by The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Sanctuary, to celebrate Nigeria's celebrate Nigeria's 61st Independence Day with seven-hour praise and prayer sessions on Friday, October 1.

Yoda Paga Flyer

With the theme Yoda Paga, the interdenominational prayer session which will hold at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Sanctuary, Ogudu, Lagos will see the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, leading prayers for the well being of the country.

Other ministers at the event include the founding pastor, The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo; Intercontinental Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor JT Kalejaiye; the General Overseer and Vision Pioneer Throneroom (Trust) Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, Apostle Emmanuel Kure; Co- founder of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), International Rev. (Dr) Mercy Ezekiel, the Chairman and immediate past chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, Rev.(Dr) Stephen Adegbite and Apostle Alexander Bamgbala respectively; Senior Pastor of Trinity House church, Ituah Ighodalo and founder/senior pastor of the Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM), Wole Oladiyun.

According to one of the Co-ordinators and host pastor of RCCG Lagos Province 19, Bisi Olowoyo, the vision was birthed as a result of the unrest and the state of insecurity in the country hence a mandate from God to raise an altar of Praise and Prayer called Yoda Paga which in Hebrew means praise and intercession.

The convener of the programme, Pastor Bukola Olubona noted that the interdenominational prayer session was initiated to invoke the power of God upon the nation Nigeria. She commended all those who worked tirelessly to endure that the programme becomes a reality.

The event will also feature musical ministrations from Buchi, Mike Abdul, Chigozie Wisdom, Aity Dennis, Tope Alabi, BJ Sax, Shola Sax, Kunle Ajayi, Funke Akinokun, Kingsley Ike, Tosin Alao and Bukola Olubona ( Oyigiyigi).

Christains and every Nigerian who loves this country have been enjoined to attend the programme to pray for Nigeria while those who will not be physically present are to follow the live streaming on different platforms.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635926/Yoda_Paga_Flyer.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.