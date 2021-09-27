Altasciences today announced the continued expansion of their formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services facilities in Philadelphia, PA. Altasciences, an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services, launched a second building project to increase its capacity and meet the ever-growing needs of its clients.

Altasciences' first warehouse expansion started earlier this year and is expected to be ready for use by the end of 2021. The 35,000-square-foot space, acquired in December 2020, is directly adjacent to Altasciences' existing facility. The new space, with its 24-foot ceilings, will be configured to include a ~8,750-square-foot warehouse, a ~8,750-square-foot Grade C/D manufacturing area, and a 17,500-square-foot client-dedicated cGMP manufacturing area.

In addition, Altasciences has expanded into a new 53,000-square-foot, client-dedicated facility for formulation development and Phase I through to commercial manufacturing. This new project is expected to be completed in 2023.

"Completing these significant expansions and investment into both capacity and state-of-the-art technology will ensure that Altasciences can provide the drug development solutions that our customers need now and in the future. Altasciences prides itself on listening to what our clients need, and then adapting to their requirements," explained Ben Reed, Executive Vice President of Operations.

