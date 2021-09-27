Everest Group Again Names GEP a Star Performer and Leader Among Procurement Service Providers in 2021 Assessment

- Everest Group's research found that GEP "strengthened its position" among the Leaders category, citing high client satisfaction, revenue growth, strategic sourcing, deep category expertise, and continued investments in its software solutions, specifically AI solution, its end-to-end supply chain platform, GEP NEXXE

- Ninth consecutive year GEP named a Leader and Star Performer in the regarded assessment

CLARK, N.J, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has been recognized as a Star Performer by "strengthening its position" among the Leaders category in Everest Group's 2021 PEAK Matrix Assessment of Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Providers for the ninth consecutive year.

"GEP continues to strengthen its position as a Leader in the procurement outsourcing market, due to its deep expertise in strategic sourcing services, category management capabilities across direct and indirect categories, and continued investment in developing advanced technology capabilities," said Shirley Hung, Partner, Everest Group. "GEP is also recognized as a Star Performer, as it strengthened its cognitive capabilities through investment in GEP MINERVA, launched solutions to streamline downstream procurement processes, and achieved one of the highest absolute revenue growth along with the highest client satisfaction ratings."

At a time when the procurement function is rapidly expanding with companies seeking strategic partners to drive innovation, digital transformation and risk management, as well as deliver cost savings and improve shareholder value, Everest Group's 2021 assessment designated GEP a Star Performer and Leader because it:

Achieved one of the highest buyer satisfaction ratings and year-over-year revenue growth rates

; its cloud-native, source-to-pay software, ; and its end-to-end supply chain platform, GEP NEXXE Increasing its global reach along with deep category, strategic sourcing and process expertise

Everest Group evaluated 19 major service providers using its proprietary PEAK Matrix assessment methodology, leveraging multiple sources of information, including a proprietary database of more than 1,600 multi-process procurement outsourcing contracts to evaluate the service providers' market impact, vision and capability.

For more information on GEP's performance on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix 2021 and to download a custom copy of the report, visit www.gep.com/everest2021.

Everest Group issues its analysis of the procurement service provider landscape annually, measuring global providers on its proprietary PEAK Matrix. Procurement outsourcing leaders are evaluated on criteria such as market success and wins, scale, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction levels. Similarly, the Star Performer title is awarded to those demonstrating the strongest year-over-year (YOY) movement on the PEAK Matrix.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

