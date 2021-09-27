Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Appoints Mining Veteran Robert Van Drunen as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Van Drunen as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Van Drunen joined the Company as a consultant in May 2021 and will transition to his new role effective September 27, 2021.

Robert Van Drunen, who is based in Thompson, Manitoba, has over 30 years of experience with Vale and Inco. He started his mining career with Inco in 1990 and progressed through his career with increasing levels of responsibility, including Mine Manager and most recently Senior Project Manager of the Thompson Operation. In the latter role, he led multi-disciplinary teams in all aspects of mining, including operations (both underground and open pit), maintenance, exploration, procurement, supply chain management, and contract management.

Mr. Van Drunen holds a Masters Certificate in Project Management from York University. He specializes in process improvement and cost control, as well as an award winning track record for zero-harm safety culture.

Mr. Van Drunen comments, "As the Company's Chief Operating Officer and with 31 years of hands-on mining and top-to-bottom operational experience, I look forward to leading Silver Elephant's mining projects including Bolivia and Mongolia, from exploration, permitting, through to mine construction and production."

Mr. Van Drunen will also assist with Silver Elephant's proposed spinout plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") as announced on August 26, 2021 and September 23, 2021. Subject to applicable laws, and any approvals as may be required, Mr. Van Drunen is expected to play a key role at Flying Nickel Mining Corp. which is expected to own and operate the Minago nickel project within the Thompson Nickel Belt following the Arrangement.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company in silver, nickel, and vanadium.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

