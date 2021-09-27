

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amidst the recent surge in coronavirus deaths, considerable fall in hospitalizations due to the pandemic has been reported in the United States, data shows.



The number of people hospitalized in the country has come down to 86,043, according to data compiled by New York Times. It marks 15 percent decrease within a fortnight.



The weekly average of 2031 COVID deaths, recorded on Sunday, is a 23 percent increase in two weeks.



286 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 688,041.



With 30952 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting on Sunday, the national total has increased to 42,905,619, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



As usual, Sunday's lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



New York reported the most number of cases - 67,72 - at the weekend while Texas - 145 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,596,362 cases and a total of 68789 people dying due to the disease there.



1,740,685 tests were conducted nationally on Sunday.



33,186,261 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 183,670,87 people in the United States, or 55.3 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 83.2 percent of people above 65.



213,456,787 people, or 64.3 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 390,114,328 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Earlier, CDC recommended that certain populations receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completion of their two-dose course of the same vaccine.



The recommended categories of populations include people aged above 65 and residents aged above 18 of long-term care settings; People aged 50-64 with an underlying medical condition; People aged 18-49 with an underlying medical condition; People aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and because of the setting they work or reside.



