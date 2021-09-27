This acquisition strengthens the protection and the potential of the First in Class drug candidate of T.H.A.C for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and severe complications

T.H.A.C SA (The Healthy Aging Company), a biopharmaceutical Company which develops a new class of drugs for the early treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), announces the acquisition of an international patent submitted by INSERM, Hospitals of Paris, INRA and University of Paris. This patent protects the drug candidate of THAC and its use for the protection of oxygen sensitive bacteria, for example in the gut microbiota. The Company reserves the right to submit a divisionary application in the coming months.

"Our drug candidate, by acting directly on the human microbiota and by tackling insulin resistance as the root cause of T2DM, has a real potential to modify the progression of the disease and to change the game for patient's management" according to Professor Christian Bréchot, co-founder and chairman of the board of the Company.

"This acquisition is essential for the growth of the Company. It allows to reinforce our robust patent portfolio as well as to develop a competitive oral formulation for our product. With this patent, we accelerate our development, and we strengthen our competitive position on the market. The axis of the microbiota and T2DM is highly promising to finally stop and cure the disease" outlines Lyse Santoro, chief executive officer of the Company.

The First in Class drug candidate developed by the Company, incorporates the active ingredient ALF-5755. This is a recombinant protein derived from a human antimicrobial protein which contributes to the innate enteric immune system and drives the balance between pathogens and commensal bacterial in the microbiota while preserving the integrity of the intestinal wall. This direct action on the microbiota composition strengthens the unique and innovative mode of action of ALF-5755 to fight the insulin resistance which is responsible for a high glycemia in T2DM patients.

The dysbiosis, disequilibrium of the gut flora in humans, is characterized by complex changes in the microbiota and its various micro-organisms. Robust experimental data demonstrate that a gut dysbiosis is associated to the pathogenesis of many human diseases including intestinal and metabolic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. Indeed Dysbiosis acts alters gut wall integrity and lead to the production of metabolites which affect the sensibilization to insulin.

Type 2 diabetes Mellitus is the first worldwide non-infectious pandemics and represents a huge medical and economic burden with strong consequences on patients, professionals, healthcare organizations as well as states. The T2DM pandemics also contributes to an increased morbidity in the context of infectious diseases, such as Covid19. Despite the recent progress made for the T2DM patient management, the Worldwide Healthcare Organization alerts on a real unmet medical need and claims for the necessity to develop new drugs able to modify or even stop the progression of the disease by fighting insulin resistance, the root cause of the disease. Thanks to the unique and innovative mode of action of the active substance ALF-5755, the drug candidates of THAC tackles insulin resistance with a real potential of disease modifier while securing a long-term safety profile and preventing side effects and complications. The aim is to stem the worldwide pandemics, to improve the patient's quality of life, to decrease pre-mortality and healthcare associated costs.

About T.H.A.C (The Healthy Aging Company)

T.H.A.C. is a private biopharmaceutical Company whose ambition is to improve patients' management for a healthy aging by targeting the age -related diseases and by being first focused on type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) for which there is still a huge unmet medical need claimed by the Worldwide Healthcare Organization and the European and American diabetes associations (EADS, ADA), despite the recent progress. THAC aims to stem the progression of T2DM (first worldwide non-infectious pandemics) with a disease modifier drug, and to change the game in patients' management. In this context, THAC speeds up its development by entering clinical phase.

The Company is anchored on a strong scientific expertise and outstanding achievements. THAC is located in Paris (Cochin Hospital and University of Paris) and in the US (University of South Florida). Several international scientific articles published in peer reviews as well as a strong international patent portfolio highlight the quality of the science and the innovation in the Company.

The mission of the Company is to develop a First in Class drug candidate to tackle the insulin resistance, which is the root cause of the disease, through a systemic effect as well as through direct action on the gut microbiota. THAC drugs will modify the progression of the disease and will prevent the associated severe complications (such as neuropathy and diabetic wounds). Beyond T2DM, the drug candidate has also the potential to prevent age-related diseases and to allow a healthy aging.

THAC is owned by the seasoned and respected founders and board members. Professor Christian Bréchot, CEO of the national healthcare institute for research in France (INSERM) and CEO of the French Pasteur Institute all along his professional carrier, is nowadays Professor at the university of South Florida and is chairman of the Global Virus Network. He is currently the Chairman of the Company. Dr Gilles Amouyal, Dr Paul Amouyal, Professor Christophe Magnan as well as Laure Jamot (PhD) are co-founders and board members. M. Jean-Philippe Santoni is an independent board member of THAC after a successful career at Sanofi at the head of the R&D. Finally, Lyse Santoro joined the Company in October 2020 as the CEO of the Company and board member. She has an experienced and diversified professional career, both in the public sector and in the industry at different operational and strategic positions. She has a 10 years' experience in biotech medtech management. She was mandated by the French Government as Qualified Person for conducting the work of the "Conseil Stratégique des Industries de Santé" (CSIS 2021) leading to a Healthcare Innovation Plan announced by M. Emmanuel Macron, French President with 7 billion euros dedicated to innovation in healthcare. http://www.thac.fr

