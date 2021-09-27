- (PLX AI) - Vinci is awarded the Port Rail Transformation Project in Melbourne (Australia) worth EUR 77 million.
|17:52
|17:52
|11:44
|Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|VINCI completed the financing of the PPP of the new B247 federal road in Germany
