DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback 27-Sep-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KPN reports on progress of EUR 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 4,154,345 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 20 to 24 September 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 2.76 per share for a total consideration of EUR 11.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 200m share buyback started on 23 August 2021 with the purpose to reduce the capital of KPN.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 31,940,872 for a total consideration of EUR 87.6m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1236264 27-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236264&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)