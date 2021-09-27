Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces that it has cancelled 1,703,594 of its own shares (representing 0.98% of its share capital), thereby bringing its capital from 1,741,478.23 euros divided into 174,147,823 shares, to 1,724,442.29 euros divided into 172,444,229 shares.

The decision was taken by the board of directors, in accordance with the authorisation given by the combined general meeting of March 20, 2020 pursuant to its 23rd resolution.

Following this cancellation, Elior Group holds directly 183 of its own shares (excluding liquidity contract).

These operations will help strengthen both the growth potential of earnings per share and the financial structure of Elior Group.

