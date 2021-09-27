Solar Power is the Future of Sustainable Energy: Sopris Solar

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Over the past several decades, and even more so in recent years, the negative effects of climate change are becoming more evident. Flooding in historically dry areas, droughts in wetlands, and unpredictable weather events are just a few of the repercussions we have begun to experience. It also comes as no surprise that the onset of climate change has been a result, in large part, of the uncontrolled burning of fossil fuels. As it becomes increasingly clear that a change must be made, corporations, governments, and individuals have begun looking for ways to increase sustainability. Enter Sopris Solar .

As a full-service energy company specializing in solar panel design and installation, Sopris Solar has been leading the charge for increased usage of solar power as a method to not only reduce carbon emissions but also improve energy efficiency on a wide scale.

"Environmental activists and clean energy advocates have long discussed which alternative energy source we should be instituting to replace fossil fuels," says Nathan Billmaier, founder of Sopris Solar . "While options like wind, hydro, and thermal energy are all viable solutions in specific contexts, the work we are doing at Sopris Solar to increase availability and power of solar is turning solar into a truly next-generation energy solution."

Understanding the ways in which solar energy can significantly improve our society, outside of just reducing fossil fuels, is the first step in changing our world for the better.

Here are Sopris Solar's thoughts on how solar power will dominate as the next major form of sustainable energy:

Efficient and Resourceful

"There's this myth that solar energy is not efficient because the sun is not always accessible, whether that's due to nightfall or cloud coverage," says Nathan Billmaier. "While solar panels were originally less efficient, modern day technology is rapidly advancing solar power to the point where it is one of the most efficient energy sources.

The process of energy collection and conversion through solar panels is remarkably simple. Panels placed in the direction of sunlight will absorb solar energy over the course of the day, even during overcast or non-direct sun conditions. This energy is absorbed into the cells of the panels and rapidly transformed into electric charges that generate electricity and can be used immediately or stored for later use.

Global Health

"One of the most underlooked areas where solar energy is changing our world is in the global health sector," notes Nathan Billmaier. "There's a critical need to reduce fossil fuel emissions to reduce health implications, and solar panels are a perfect solution."

These health implications Billmaier refers to is the epidemic of respiratory illnesses as a direct result of increased air pollution. Millions of people each year die of these respiratory diseases, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the world, improving respiratory health is a top priority.

Fortunately, the switch to solar power will cut a significant amount of pollutants from the air, thanks to their ability to create energy without the production of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide or nitrous oxide. This switch will, in turn, help reduce instances of respiratory illness caused by carbon emissions.

Prevents Land and Habitat Damage

Beyond positively affecting the health of humans, the increased presence of solar energy is a sustainable and environmentally-friendly way to produce power that avoids the long-term damage to land and habitats frequently caused by fossil fuels.

"At this point, fossil fuels have become nearly synonymous with the destruction they wreak on the environment," says Nathan Billmaier. "If we want to protect the habitats and lands for the generations to come, we need to think critically about finding solutions that avoid harming them."

Unlike traditional power plants that displace natural ecosystems, or oil drilling systems that pollute the environment around them, solar farms need only the space on top of the land. With the increased efficiency of panels from Sopris Solar , solar farms are taking up less space than ever, while still producing more energy than ever before.

Inform US Energy Policy

Given the advancements in the technology and efficiencies of solar power, it is no surprise that the Biden administration has proposed a plan for solar power to produce 45% of all U.S. energy by the year 2050. This seal of approval from the US government reveals yet another reason to trust in the future of solar energy.

"The policy changes we are seeing are incredible," says Sopris Solar 's Nathan Billmaier. "It's great that people are finally catching on to the things that solar power can achieve. I'm hopeful that this plan can be executed, and I think our work to further develop solar power solutions has been instrumental in setting the foundation for these."

The plan includes increasing the production of solar panels as well as improving and modernizing U.S. energy infrastructure. Furthermore, this proposal would have the power to provide electricity for all U.S. homes by 2035, creating over one million new jobs.

The innovation behind the development of solar energy into a viable fossil fuel replacement is set to have a clear impact on people's wallets, global health crises, environmental preservation, and governmental policy.

For more of the latest developments in solar energy, be sure to stay tuned to Sopris Solar .

