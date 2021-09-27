The Benefits of Using Solar Energy in Your Home: Sopris Solar

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / As the conversation around climate change continues to increase, finding alternative sources of energy is vital in securing a habitable planet for generations to come. While large corporations and governments look to wind, water, and other renewable energy resources, the rest of the society lacks the access to all these options for their personal, smaller-scale use. For the everyday homeowner, solar energy has become the answer to all the questions surrounding common use of alternative energy sources. Although it might sound intimidating, switching to solar energy can often be rewarding, as it can reduce electricity bills and carbon footprint.

To provide a more in-depth overview of the benefits of using solar energy, Sopris Solar , a full-service energy company that specializes in solar design and installation for residential and commercial properties, highlights the top three benefits of using solar energy in your home.

Reducing Energy Bills

Solar energy is strong enough to power most single-family homes, even in areas that are only moderately sunny. This is because solar panels are able to gather sunlight when conditions are overcast or cloudy. When solar panels receive large amounts of direct sunlight, they often generate much more energy than needed. Panels are then able to store the excess energy for later use. Furthermore, depending on the solar program you use, excess energy can be sold or used as credits at later times.

"Solar energy is the future," says Nathan Billmaier, founder of Sopris Solar . "People typically are interested in solar energy for its environmental benefits, which of course are important. But as the founder and leader of a company, finances are what I'm drawn to, and solar energy is one of the best ways to reduce your energy bills."

Taking Advantage of Tax Credits

There are also additional financial incentives to switching to solar power. For instance, there is a federal income tax credit that can save those who invest in solar energy up to 26 percent on their purchase, meaning that for a $30K solar energy purchase, one would receive almost $8K in tax credits. Furthermore, there are more local and state financial incentives that potential buyers can compound with federal credits. For example, in Washington D.C, a clean energy law was passed in 2018 that aims to have D.C. running fully on renewable energy by 2032. In order to achieve this, D.C. has its own incentives for homeowners to implement solar energy, including giving users credits that can then be sold.

"The movement forward that we are seeing in cities all across the country is remarkable," says Billmaier. "At Sopris Solar, we are aiming to align ourselves with the growing solar infrastructure. Given the federal and state-wide credits people can receive for solar energy, it doesn't make sense to not do it."

Saving the Environment

Finally, the positive impact that solar energy has on the environment cannot be understated. Solar panels are able to create energy that comes directly from sunlight and transform it into usable electricity. This type of energy has no harmful emissions and aids global efforts to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. As global temperatures are predicted to rise several degrees over the next century, it is imperative that we implement new forms of renewable energy. Solar power is also unique, in that it does not require water or specific weather conditions in order to operate effectively. Solar panels are effective regardless of the temperature and weather patterns, making them an incredibly powerful form of energy production.

Nathan Billmaier explains, "As a company, we are committed to helping mitigate the negative effects of climate change, specifically through our solar panels. I believe that solar energy is the future and that we need to take it seriously as a society if we want a chance to decrease what climate change has already done to our planet."

Solar energy is uniquely effective regardless of most external conditions. Furthermore, in the U.S., there are many financial incentives for switching to solar power, including personal energy bills, as well as tax credits at both federal and local levels. Finally, as the negative effects of climate change loom over our society, solar energy provides a glimmer of hope, as a renewable energy source that produces electricity minus negative emissions and side effects.

