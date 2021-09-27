- (PLX AI) - Price target NOK 70.
|2,174
|2,224
|20:04
|2,170
|2,219
|20:04
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:34
|Leroy Seafood Initiated with Underweight at Barclays
|(PLX AI) - Price target NOK 70.
|19:34
|SalMar Initiated with Equal Weight at Barclays
|(PLX AI) - Price target NOK 596.
|19:34
|Mowi Initiated with Overweight at Barclays
|(PLX AI) - Price target NOK 298.
|09:56
|Nel: Barclays sieht weiteres Upside-Potenzial
|Nel hat am Freitag von dem britischen Gasversorger SGN einen neuen Auftrag erhalten. Dabei sollen die Norweger einen alkalischen Elektrolyseur mit einer Leistung von fünf Megawatt liefern. Die Investmentbank...
|08:35
|Barclays PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
|Mi
|Buy Bakkafrost, Leroy Seafood on Positive Outlook for Salmon Sector, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - Bakkafrost and Leroy Seafood should benefit from a positive outlook in the salmon sector, analysts at Handelsbanken said. • Salmon companies enjoy prospects for high and stable growth as...
|09.09.
|Lerøy lands €146m green bond deal
|09.09.
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Successful placement of new senior unsecured green bonds
|02.09.
|Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Green Bond Mandate Announcement and Fixed Income Investor Calls
|BARCLAYS PLC
|2,228
|+2,41 %
|LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA
|7,612
|+0,53 %