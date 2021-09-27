- (PLX AI) - Novozymes announces its 2025 strategy: Unlocking growth - powered by biotech.
- • Novozymes organic sales growth target of 5+% CAGR through 2025
- • Novozymes EBIT margin target 26% or higher by 2025; previously the company had a target of 28% EBIT margin by 2022
- • Novozymes targetsROIC including goodwill 20% or higher by 2025
- • Novozymes has ambition to double sales by 2030
- • The company says it will expand production footprint into higher growth areas with dedicated CAPEX, and an annual investment level of DKK ~300 million (by 2025) to staff and operate new customer co-creation centers at key geographical locations, particularly in the areas of Food, Beverages, Health and Nutrition
- • NOTE: Novozymes holds Capital Markets Day tomorrow at 13:00 CET
