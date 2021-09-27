

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a firm note Monday morning, but swiftly turned easy and slipped into negative territory and stayed weak thereafter to end the session notably lower.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 126.02 points or 1.07% at 11,691.18, the day's low. In early trades, the index advaned to 11,881.61.



Sika declined 4.7%, Geberit shed about 3.6% and Givaudan slid 3.1%. Lonza Group, Partners Group and SGS declined 2.2 to 2.8%.



Logitech, Nestle, Alcon, Richemont and ABB ended lower by 1 to 1.9%, Swisscom and Roche Holding also closed notably lower.



Credit Suisse climbed nearly 2.5%. Holcim, Swiss Re and UBS Group gained 1.2 to 1.5%, while Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group gained about 1% and 0.65%, respectively.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Tecan Group tumbled more than 7%, VAT Group slid 6.25% and Galenica Sante lost 5.8%.



Straumann Holding, SIG Combibloc, Kuehne & Nagel, Ems Chemie Holding and Sonova lost 2.7 to 5%. Logitech, Schindler Ps, OC Oerlikon Corp and Schindler Holding also declined sharply.



Dufry gained nearly 5%. Flughafen Zurich and Helvetia rallied 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Julius Baer gained more than 2%, while Temenos Group and Baloise Holding both ended higher by 1.65%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de