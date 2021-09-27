With the interoperable DeFi dashboard, users can lend, borrow, track, manage, and invest in crypto assets on top protocols from one interface

Asva Finance is a multi-chain DeFi aggregator that taps the combined potential of DeFi protocols on top blockchains to offer advanced money market services. It features an interoperable dashboard that gives users seamless access to DeFi lending, borrowing, yield farming, investing, and portfolio management from one interface.

Powering the future of DeFi

Asva Finance aims to address the shortcomings of the DeFi industry posed by the lack of interoperability, paving the way for its mass adoption across industries. The advanced cross-chain routing mechanism on the platform empowers users to get a bird's eye view of the market, choose and compare prices, and make informed decisions.

The project proposes a multi-chain liquidity aggregation mechanism that will bring together different DeFi services under one ecosystem. By utilizing open API solutions, it will drive liquidity from various decentralized exchanges and liquidity pools to feature low transaction costs, multi-chain token swaps, and ease of use.

With Asva Finance, users will no longer have to hop protocols to get their DeFi activities done. It will be a one-stop-shop to access all DeFi activities at the best prices. DeFi portfolio management gets easier and simpler, helping users keep track of their assets and earnings on multiple platforms from a single interface.

What's coming?

The development of Asva Finance Beta V1 and V2 has been successfully wrapped up. The product features multi-chain yield farming and token swaps on Ethereum, Polygon, and BSC. It will be available to users soon. In the upcoming versions, more blockchains like Solana, Algorand, Polkadot, and Avalanche will be integrated. Product functionalities will be expanded to feature lending, borrowing, and portfolio management.

In a few months since inception, Asva Finance has expanded its ecosystem through strategic partnerships with leading projects in the crypto space like Kylin Network, Kardiachain, Parsiq, Hypersign, and Oddz Finance. The project has a fast-growing community of supporters spread across the world. The IDO and TGE of $ASVA, the native token of the platform, will be held soon.

With a robust set of multi-chain functionalities, Asva Finance has proven that it has what it takes to spearhead the DeFi movement in the right direction.

"As long as the issue of interoperability is left unaddressed, the future of DeFi looks bleak and dreary. We took it up head-on with an aim to make DeFi relevant to mainstream users. That was how Asva Finance was born. Asva Finance revitalizes the spirit of decentralization in DeFi through a multi-chain vision," Mallikarjuna Naidu, the CEO of Asva Labs, says.

Asva Finance is a premier product from Asva Labs, the world's first platform to develop next-gen interoperable Web 3 applications for the DeFi, NFT, and metaverse industries. It expands the purview of blockchain capabilities with a multi-chain vision. Earlier this month, Asva Labs rolled out Asva Ventures, a multi-chain decentralized fundraising platform dedicated to NFT and metaverse projects.

