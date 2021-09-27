Auriant Mining AB (publ.) changes Certified Adviser to G&W Fondkommission

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with G&W Fondkommission for Certified Adviser services. G&W Fondkommission takes up the position as Certified Adviser on 1 October 2021. Until then, Mangold Fondkommission will continue to act as Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-post: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se .

Attachment