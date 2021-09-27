Anzeige
Montag, 27.09.2021
Breaking News: TAAT Global verdoppelt die Anzahl der Shops auf 1.000!
WKN: A0EACA ISIN: SE0001337213 Ticker-Symbol: 516 
Frankfurt
27.09.21
08:04 Uhr
0,357 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2021 | 21:05
73 Leser
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) changes Certified Adviser to G&W Fondkommission

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces that the Company has entered into an agreement with G&W Fondkommission for Certified Adviser services. G&W Fondkommission takes up the position as Certified Adviser on 1 October 2021. Until then, Mangold Fondkommission will continue to act as Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-post: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

Attachment

  • Press release_change of Certified Adviser_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f830d4f1-fc03-40f5-acbc-4f5df7a964a6)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
